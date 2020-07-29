Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,366 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNC. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 127,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNC opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.45.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

