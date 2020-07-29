Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 55.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,096 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ERIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

