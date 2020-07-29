Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 256,060.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,212 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sanofi by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 55,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $51.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total value of $71,837,410.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

