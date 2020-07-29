Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases Shares of 10,042 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,042 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 966.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares in the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $682,324.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,246.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total transaction of $158,885.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,184.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,860 shares of company stock worth $35,572,671. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teladoc Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.71.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

