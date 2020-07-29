Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 2,706 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 526.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $157,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total transaction of $245,131.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,305.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,340 shares of company stock worth $1,810,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

