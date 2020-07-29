Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $2.32 Million Investment in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 44,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,611,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,332,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,127,000 after purchasing an additional 333,329 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 35.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,885,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,465,000 after purchasing an additional 173,087 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98 and a beta of 1.02. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Casella sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,310,791.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 156,141 shares of company stock worth $8,000,157. 7.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

