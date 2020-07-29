Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,184 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $152.71 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $173.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.28. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

