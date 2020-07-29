Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,078 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $249,050,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 3,576,758 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,687,872 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 140.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,939,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,795,000 after buying an additional 1,132,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 67.9% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,418,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,913,000 after buying an additional 978,129 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.