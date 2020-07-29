Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78,525 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Infosys Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.