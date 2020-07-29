Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,393 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 217,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. Argus upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. FIG Partners began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

