Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its position in Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Principia Biopharma were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRNB. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David M. Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $360,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan Colowick sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $50,458.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,004 shares of company stock worth $4,518,387. Corporate insiders own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $84.39 on Wednesday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma Inc will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

PRNB has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Principia Biopharma Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

