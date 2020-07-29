Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.39 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,742 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IHS Markit stock opened at $79.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. IHS Markit’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $6,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,750 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on IHS Markit from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on IHS Markit from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.06.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

