Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 39.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,527 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth about $1,655,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 184,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

