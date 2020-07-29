Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,867 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 25,396 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 63,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $16,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC opened at $54.66 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

OMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.