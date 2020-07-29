Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.94 Million Stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,114 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the first quarter worth $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 69.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 178.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

NYSE HLT opened at $76.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.28. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.