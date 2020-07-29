Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 214.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

RSG stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.