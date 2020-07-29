Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Grows Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in China Mobile by 208.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,955,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $73,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,594 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in China Mobile by 212.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,517,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,131 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in China Mobile by 165.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,502,000 after purchasing an additional 984,948 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Mobile during the first quarter worth $14,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in China Mobile by 61.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,307,000 after buying an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

CHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research lowered China Mobile from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Mobile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of CHL opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $44.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

