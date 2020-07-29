Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $11,490,000.

In other news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $3,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $107,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,948 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

