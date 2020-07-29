Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 40.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 16,081 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11,642.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,382 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 498,574 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 175,777 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,067 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

