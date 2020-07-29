Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,270 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,945,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.93.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

