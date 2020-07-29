Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 10,022 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 275.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,866,000 after buying an additional 3,157,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in BCE during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in BCE by 423.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after buying an additional 1,545,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 621.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after buying an additional 1,144,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.80%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

