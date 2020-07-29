Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NYSE:CM opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.45 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

