Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,434 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.2% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $295.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.