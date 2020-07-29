Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 17,127 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,095 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,127 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $4,527,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.