Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,476 Shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,476 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $11,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in WP Carey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in WP Carey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of WPC opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $1.042 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.40%.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.