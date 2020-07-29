Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 23.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 516,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,525 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $12,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,296,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 21,135 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDF opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

