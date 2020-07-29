Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 982,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,009 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $54,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 21,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

