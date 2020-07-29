Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 722,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,269,000 after buying an additional 49,196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,152,000 after buying an additional 152,793 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,565,000 after buying an additional 180,381 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after buying an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $21,581,000.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.28.

