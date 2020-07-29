Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 863 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total transaction of $1,052,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,182 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.39, for a total value of $1,253,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,388 shares of company stock worth $30,536,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $570.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $592.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

