Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,106 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,587,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,062,349,000 after buying an additional 2,180,725 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,678,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $618,966,000 after buying an additional 872,906 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,665,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,345,000 after buying an additional 808,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,355,000 after buying an additional 50,688 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,608,000 after buying an additional 48,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

GD stock opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $152.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.