Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,302 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Target by 47.3% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at about $9,378,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 39.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after buying an additional 78,910 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,219 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura cut their target price on Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

TGT stock opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.