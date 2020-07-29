Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,134,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,862,000 after purchasing an additional 135,443 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,804 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,806,000 after buying an additional 106,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

