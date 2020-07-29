Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.44.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,551.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,966 shares of company stock worth $4,089,475 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $222.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $225.74. The firm has a market cap of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

