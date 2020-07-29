Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $8,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,362,000 after acquiring an additional 254,021 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 221,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period.

FHLC stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

