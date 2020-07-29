Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $51.99 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,539 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $51,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 138.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.90. The company has a market cap of $287.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Home Depot from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

