Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $13.07 Million Stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

