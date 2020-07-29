Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.30 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,141 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Stryker by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 624 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $194.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.49. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Stryker from $145.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.22.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,667.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.