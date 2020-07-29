Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $11,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $31.39.

