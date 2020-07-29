Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,907 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,276.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,185,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088,698 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,007,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 493,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,711,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

