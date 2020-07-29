Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $11,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,876,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1,214.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $75.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $88.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.