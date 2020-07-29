Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 14,762 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $12,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 182.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 451,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,429,000 after purchasing an additional 48,795 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

