Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,423.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,974,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991,609 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026,428 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,309,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,820,000 after purchasing an additional 120,483 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 813,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,134,000 after purchasing an additional 159,617 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.11.

