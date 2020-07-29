Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $11,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,661,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 395.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,953,000 after purchasing an additional 600,296 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 768.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 365,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 58.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 867,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 318,838 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,304,000.

ITM opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

