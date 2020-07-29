Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,267,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $295.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.