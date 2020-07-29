Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,328 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $16,929,000. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,440 shares of company stock worth $7,333,137. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The company has a market cap of $121.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

