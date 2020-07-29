Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 32,356 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,724 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.36. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $665.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,050,799 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

