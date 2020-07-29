Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,134 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 469.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO stock opened at $307.35 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.25.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.65, for a total transaction of $17,760,171.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.51, for a total value of $1,612,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 423,576 shares of company stock valued at $132,907,483. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

