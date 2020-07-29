Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,724 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $110.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.94. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.