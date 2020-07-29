Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,812 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $38,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

