Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.95

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.95 and last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 85615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$79.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper Project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 667 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Primavera Gold-Copper Porphyry Project, Cerro Aeropuerto Project, and Santa Maria Gold-Silver Project.

